We should stop using Chinese goods: Maha DCM Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said China would be forced to mend its ways if Indians would stop using products manufactured by that country.

Pawar, who holds the department of finance and planning, told reporters, "We must take a strict position against the country which does wrong to us. Indian citizens should not use Chinese products. If 125 crore of our people do that, China will be straightened out."

The deputy chief minister's comments came a day after the state government clarified that MoUs signed with three Chinese companies were put on hold, not scrapped, in the wake of the Indo-China border stand-off in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.