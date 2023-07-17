We Need Action On Ground To Reverse Climate Change: Subhajit Mukherjee | Instagram

Meet Subhajit Mukherjee, a low-profile Mumbaikar who is doing remarkable work to increase the green cover of the metropolis. A man of action, he lets his work speak for itself. He did his graduation in Prayagraj after which his parents relocated to Mumbai. He is an HR professional who started ‘Mission Green Mumbai’ about five years ago and now the movement has spread to several other cities, including Delhi. S Balakrishnan spoke to him. Excerpts from an interview:

How did your interest in trees start?

I am a second-generation Bengali settled in Mumbai. I spent my early days in Prayagraj, in a large house with several trees and lots of open space. However, in Mumbai I live in a concrete jungle. It is very disturbing. Open spaces are scarce and the tree cover is only 20%, which is very little for a city of our size. As an HR professional, we used to have employee engagement and one of the areas of activity was planting and nurturing trees. That is how my interest in trees started and I have not looked back since then. Over the past decade, my feelings for trees increased. I found that many people are talking about climate change and flaunting their knowledge. But all this knowledge can be had from Google also. We need action on the ground to reverse climate change. I thought I should do something concrete about this and that is how I started converting my love for trees into action.

Who all are supporting you in this mission?

I depend mostly on volunteers and I am happy to inform you that we now have more than two lakh volunteers who are dedicated to increasing tree cover. Being from the corporate world has helped because I am able to tap into CSR funds. Many people are realising that they can have a better quality of life only if there are sufficient number of trees. People like Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife, Amruta, the BMC’s Garden Department and state forest officials have all encouraged me. We now have sufficient knowledge to find which varieties of trees are good for Mumbai and how to nurture them. Here I must compliment The Free Press Journal for promoting its e-paper, which is helping reduce the carbon footprint by cutting down the dependence on newsprint, ink and use of fossil fuel for transportation of hard copies.

What’s the success rate of your mission?

In the first five years, the success rate was 50%, in that half the number of saplings that we planted survived. Now it is as high as 90%. Of the 76,000 saplings that we have planted, 61,000 have survived. We not only plant and nurture trees, but also buy organic compost from housing societies at Rs10 per kg. Between April and July this year, we planted 19,000 fruit trees. We also have a miyawaki garden in Malad, which found mention in [an episode of] Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Man Ki Baat. The Indian Navy is helping us plant trees in their premises. We are also encouraging the planting of banyan trees, which have a long life.

How can people join your mission and get saplings?

Those interested just need to send me a WhatsApp message on 93239 42388. I will arrange for the saplings.

