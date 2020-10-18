We don't need lecture on Secularism: Shiv Sena’s Arvind Sawant slams Maha Guv Koshyari

New Delhi: Shiv Sena Lok Sabha MP from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant hit out on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

On the use of 'secular word', Sawant said that his party does not need a lecture on secularism in this country. Speaking to ANI, the senior Shivsena leader spoke on the Governor's letter and Home Minister Amit Shah's comment."In this country, I proudly say that "We are Hindus" was a slogan given by Balasaheb Thackeray. Everyone knows what happened in Ayodhya so we do not need to teach it.

"The suspicion that Governor has expressed on the word 'secular' is hurting the dignity of the post of governor and the Constitution. I would say that the President should pay attention to it because such governors take an oath in the name of the Constitution which has the word 'secularism' so what is the crime in practising it in reality?" Sawant said further.