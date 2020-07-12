'We are not in Uttar Pradesh': Congress' Sachin Sawant promises strong action against 'pervert' Shubham Mishra

For the uninitiated, Mishra's vile video was against stand-up comedian Agrima Joshua for her remarks on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

In the one minute seven seconds video that went viral, Joshua is seen cracking jokes on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's upcoming statue in the Arabian Sea. She goes on to tell "funny things" that she read on Quora. Someone on the question-and-answer website wrote, "This Shivaji statue is an amazing masterstroke by Prime Minister Modi Ji. It will have solar cells which will power all of Maharashtra," Joshua said.

She further said, "Another person posted 'It will also have GPS tracker and it will shoot laser rays out of its eyes to shoot Pakistani terrorists in the Arabian sea.' The third person came and said 'Get your facts correct. It's not Shivaji. It's Shivaji Maharaj."

Joshua's video met with harsh criticism and trolling on the internet. Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik demanded to arrest her. Later, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Saturday instructed the Mumbai Police to take legal action against Agrima Joshua.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh had written, "I ve instructed CP Mumbai and IG Cyber to take legal action expeditiously ..I urge everyone to maintain calm and law will take its course."