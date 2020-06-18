We appeal to people to trust us: AMC, G-North Ward

After the first Covid- 19 case reported on April 1, Dharavi soon became a cause of global concern – with nearly a million people living with poor sanitation in a 2.5-kilometre area. Maintaining physical distancing was impossible. As on June 17, the count of Novel Coronavirus cases in G (north) ward that constitutes Dharavi, Dadar and Mahim stands at 3532, of which 2106 cases have been reported in Dharavi alone. From June 1 to June 17 Dharavi reported on 322 cases and seven deaths during the same period.

In an interview to Dipti Singh, Kiran Dighavkar, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of G (North Ward), shares what it took to contain the massive outbreak in Asia's largest Slum and flatten the curve. Excerpts:

Which area in Dharavi has contributed more number of cases? What strategy is being implemented to contain cases there?

Matunga Labour Camp has contributed a huge chunk of cases. Of the total 2106 cases in Dharavi, more than 450 cases are from Matunga Labour Camp alone. And the reason for that is the majority of the population in this pocket includes people involved in essential services like nurses and ward boys in civic-run hospitals KEM and BYL Nair hospitals, sanitation workers etc. The strategy here has been sanitising common toilets frequently, Conducting fever camps, screening a maximum number of people.

Dharavi became a major talking point as soon as the first case was reported from the area on April 1. Did this in any way led to pressure on your team in G (north) ward?

Nothing like pressure, but yes we were worried and had already prepared ourselves to deal with it. The first case in Dharavi was reported much later than some of the other parts of the city. By then we started planning. We started sanitising public and community toilets etc. We knew how worst it can get in Dharavi where 5 to 10 people share one room admeasuring 10x10 sq feet. My team was ready to face and fight the scenario.

The cases in Dharavi have slowed down, so has the deaths. Will this slow growth of new cases hold up, can we say the situation in Dharavi is under control?

It is difficult to predict something like that for now. Yes, currently the situation is much better than what it was in April and May. Starting June we have witnessed a slowdown, between May last week and June 8 Dharavi did not report a single death. For instance, when the small scale industry and commercial activities in Dharavi start functioning, we might see new cases coming up. However, we are not focusing on numbers, instead, we will be ensuring early treatment and discharge. We are appealing people to trust us and just come forward and inform us when you are sick.

How far did the strategy of isolating the maximum number of people help?

It was the real game-changer in an area like Dharavi, where you cannot expect people to maintain physical distancing. Initially, they feared to report to us if they felt sick. Our team started conducting door-to-door screenings. Those looked sick and were in close proximity to someone tested positive, we immediately sent them to institutional isolation.

What lessons can other cities learn from Dharavi?

In Dharavi, we followed all the ICMR guidelines of ensuring early detection, early treatment. BMC commissioners call to ' Chase the virus' was followed religiously. That is how we managed to chase the virus and gradually started containing the outbreak in many slum pockets. One major thing is one should not bother about the number of cases, coronavirus is highly contagious, we should bother about recovery rate, early treatment and mortality rate. The prime purpose of this whole exercise is to save lives, across the world too, this pandemic is about saving lives and treating people. If you screen more people, you find cases at an early stage. You can then test them and treat them early. This also helps in early discharge.

How crowd funding and community

approach helped in the battle?

Another big factor has been the role of the community. Hats off to doctors and private hospitals in the area. Where there were FIRs being registered across the city to ask doctors to open their clinics, in Dharavi, 350 private doctors and several hospitals came forward to help. The doctors of these clinics went around conducting thermal screenings and referred patients to BMC. This was the level of trust between the community and the people. This helped in a great way. Private hospitals in the area gave their premises to us with their staff, and we were operating them. These hospitals helped us stabilise severe patients before they could be shifted elsewhere. So this helped us save lives to a great extent. Besides Dharavi, since April got so much attention, people came forward and generously donated towards our initiative ' Mission Dharavi".