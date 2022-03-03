Watch Video: Maharashtra Guv Bhagat Singh Koshyari under flak for comment on Savitribai Phule

Mumbai: Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday faced flak over derogatroy comments he made on pioneers like Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule.

Congress Secretary Ashish Dua posted the video saying, "Guv who has been sent by anti-Maharashtra BJP insults contributions of legendary #JyotiraoPhule #SavitribaiPhule of Maharashtra, known social reformers & revered by its people but that's their criteria of proving loyalty to the regressive Sanghi mindset...".

Earlier, the Shiv Sena on Wednesday staged a protest in Nashik against Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for his statement that Samarth Ramdas was the guru of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The governor, who made the statement at a function in Aurangabad some days ago, has since then said he uttered the sentence due to limited knowledge on the subject and that he stood corrected.

Among those who took part in the Sena protest at Shalimar Chowk were Lok Sabha MP Hemant Godse.

Meanwhile, Twitterati were upset over Governor's comments on Savitri Phule and called out Koshyari for the foul language.https://twitter.com/atul_aga/status/1499057672670232576?s=20&t=vhFZBnhMmflzLv-0AlHkgw

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Maharashtra Budget Session: Guv B S Koshyari winds up address amid slogan shouting by legislators

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, March 03, 2022, 11:42 AM IST