Water pipeline bursts in Trombay, road caves in

Mumbai: A portion of a road caved in Trombay after an underground water pipeline burst on Sunday afternoon inconveniencing residents. While the BMC officials stated that they will repair the pipeline by Monday morning, the damage, however, has affected water supply in a few areas of Trombay and Cheetah Camp.

According to BMC a portion of the road admeasuring 20 feet was damaged, and the road cave-in created around 4 to 5 feet deep crater on the road near Trombay Police station. The civic body had to dig the road to repair the water pipeline.

"A resident informed me about the road cave-in and we informed the BMC. A team from the hydraulic engineering department and workers rushed to the spot immediately, the repair work is currently in progress," said Shahnawas Shaikh, the corporator of Cheetah Camp/Trombay.

Civic officials deployed machinery immediately to get the work done and ensure that residents do not face problems on the weekdays.

"We analysed the damage, it was found the 24 inch main water line passing beneath the road burst due to pressure, the damage led to the road cave in. Due to this, nearly 20 feet area on the road has been disturbed, we have barricaded the road to restrict the traffic movement for now. The water supply in the affected areas of Cheetah Camp and a few other areas of Trombay will resume from Monday morning, " said Sudhanshu Dwivedi, Assistant Municipal Commissioner of M East ward.

Late on Saturday night , a 57 inch main pipeline on E Moses Road, near Worli Tekdi area burst, however, the BMC workers and hydraulic engineer department repaired the said pipeline by working overnight and water supply to the area was resumed on Sunday morning, BMC officials confirmed.