Water pipeline bursts in Shahad

A water pipeline burst in Shahad leading to water-cuts in Bhiwandi and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations. Lakhs of litres of portable water got wasted in the incident.

The incident took place during the wee hours on Saturday, in Shahad area near Kalyan. The main pipeline of STEM water distribution which supplies water to various areas of Thane district was damaged. The incident occurred next day, due to the power cut during the previous night.

"As the water pipeline is placed underground close to the river channel, it will take around 12 to 14 hours for the repair work to complete. The diameter of the pipeline is 1850 mm and it supplies 116 MLD of water to the cities like Thane, Mira-Bhayendar and major parts of Bhiwandi daily," said an official from TMC.

"Power cuts during the previous night led to pipeline burst. However, Thane has his own water supply system, hence, the citizens in Thane has will receive water with low pressure while Bhiwandi and Mira-Bhayandar will have to face water cuts until the pipeline is restored on Sunday," added the official.