Water cuts irk Navi Mumbai citizens, demand for alternative reservoir grows | File Photo

Navi Mumbai: Even as the summer sets in, Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) took a 24-hour water supply shutdown from Monday morning in the city which citizen groups have slammed. City residents say that a 24-hour water cut is not acceptable for a city like Navi Mumbai which is claimed to be a smart city.

Divya Vaibhaw Gaikwad, a former corporator from Navi Mumbai said that NMMC failed in the management of the water supply in the city.

“It is irony that NMMC claims that it has been working to provide round-the-clock water supply and end the need for a water tank at the terrace and then it takes a 24-hour water shutdown and asks citizens to store water,” said Gaikwad, adding that a 24-hours water cut is not acceptable. “NMMC should construct water reservoirs across the city and store water when there is a need for maintenance of the water treatment plant or the pipeline,” said Gaikwad.

NatConnect slams water cuts without alternative arrangements

Water supply cuts without making alternative arrangements are troublesome for the people, NatConnect Foundation's B N Kumar said in its missive to the municipal commissioner.

NMMC executive engineer for water supply has notified the people about the shutdown from 10 am April 10 to 10 am April 11 due to works on the Panvel-Karjat double railway line at Chikhale, pipeline at Kalamboli under the Expressway bridge, water purification centre at Bhokarpada and maintenance of the Morbe-Dighe pipeline.

'The office-going people would have to suffer a lot'

Kumar said “This is a bolt from the blue” as the people would be greatly inconvenienced. Even those housing societies with storage facilities would be affected as the supply pressure is bound to be very low, he said. The situation for a majority of people with no sump and overhead tank facilities is going to be hellish, he said.

Since Monday and Tuesday are going to be working days after a long weekend break starting from Good Friday, the office-going people would have to suffer a lot, Vishnu Joshi of Parsik Greens said.

NatConnect also sought to draw the attention of urban planners that the NMMC draft development plan does not take into consideration the pressure that is going to arise due to the massive multi-storeyed redevelopment and other housing and commercial projects getting ready now. “One shudders with the very thought of the future shock as the city administration is unable to cope with the current population level,” Kumar said.