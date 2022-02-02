Watch: Youth Congress workers protest in Dadar over Pegasus spyware issue

Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers gathered and raised slogans outside Dadar railway station in protest against the Pegasus spyware issue.

Salman Ansari

The IYC has called a nationwide protest in state capitals on Wednesday over the issue , said Srinivas BV, IYC National President.

"The manner in which the spying and blackmailing were done by Pegasus software on leaders of the opposition, on the judges, on the colleagues of the media and on other citizens makes it a serious subject, the evidence of which has now come to the fore," said Srinivas.

"The Prime Minister of India was busy buying Pegasus and spying while the unemployed were stumbling and sticking to the race for 'jobs'. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had asked two questions to the government in July 2021, to which the Prime Minister did not answer but now reports are out from New York Times, and the answer is quite clear," he said.

The national president of IYC said that Bharatiya Janata Party should change its name to Bharatiya Jasoos Party while demanding an investigation into the matter by Joint Parliamentary Committee.

"The fundamental rights of the citizens of the country are being suppressed. The government has committed treason, played with national security. Country's opposition leaders, including Rahul Gandhi, journalists of various respected media organizations and people holding constitutional posts were spied on," he added.

"NSO (Company owning spyware software) had said that Pegasus is used by governments to fight extremism, whereas in reality it has been used against opponents of this government," Srinivas said.

