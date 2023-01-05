WATCH: Woman assaults child over dispute while playing in Mumbai's Wadala; kid sustains ear injury

WATCH: Woman in Wadala assaults child over dispute while playing; kid sustains ear injury | Administrator

Mumbai: In a shocking incident reported on Thursday a woman beat a child over an alleged dispute while he was playing with his friends. The incident took place in Wadala's Bhakti Park area and a video of it surfaced on the internet.

A maniac teacher...



Shabnam Amin Syed, a teacher living in Bhakti Park in Wadala, beat up a child due to a dispute over kids while playing .The boy's ear was injured in the beating and he is undergoing medical treatment@CMOMaharashtra@CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/sECpDvaJlZ — Suhas Birhade ↗️ (@Suhas_News) January 5, 2023

In the video caught on a CCTV camera near the spot, one can see that the woman is yelling at the child with other children standing around. Later she assaulted the child multiple times while the child stood still. The woman is allegedly a teacher and she beat the child over a dispute within kids while playing.

No one present around tried to either stop the woman or save the child while she contiued her assault and yelled yet again after it. The boy's ear is said to be injured after the incident and is currently undergoing medical treatment.

However the exact reason of assault is not clear from the video.

More details are awaited.

