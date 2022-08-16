Watch: Which one's real Shiv Sena? Team Shinde's MLA in viral video threatens, 'break their leg, I'll get you bail' |

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray's camp has lodged a police complaint against MLA Prakash Surve, who is a supporter of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, for saying, "If you can't break their hand, break their leg. I will come the next day to bail you out," at a function.

Surve was reportedly speaking about the battle over which side of the Shiv Sena—the one led by Thackeray or the one that split under Shinde's leadership—is the true Shiv Sena. He was speaking at a programme at Kokani Pada Buddha Vihar in Magathane area of Mumbai on August 14.

"If someone says something to you, reply to them," he told the gathering. "No one's dadagiri will be tolerated. You hit them. I, Prakash Surve, am here for you," he added. "If you can't break their arms, break their legs. I'll get you bail the next day, don't worry."

"We will not fight with anyone; but if someone fights with us, we will not spare them." he added.

The topic will probably come up at the Opposition's press conference later today given the popularity the video is gaining online. After that, Chief Minister Shinde will hold a press conference.