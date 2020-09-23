Watch: Water pipeline damaged in Thane's Majiwada area due to ongoing Metro work

Thane: The pipeline got damaged due to ongoing Metro work leading to leakage on the road, in Majiwada area of Thane on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident was reported at around 12 noon on Wednesday, at Satyam ford, near Maria hotel, in Majiwada junction, Thane.

"The water pipeline consisting 6 inches in size, led to the waste of huge quantity of water," said RDMC official from Thane.

No injury was reported in this incident, the concern officials attended the spot taking necessary action to stop the flow of water, informed RDMC official from Thane.