Watch Videos: Rain accompanied with thunder and lightning lash Mumbai

Moderate to intense spells of rains coupled with thunder and lightning hit isolated places in parts of Mumbai and Thane on Tuesday evening.

Month of October started on a dry note with just a sprinkle in some parts. But retreating monsoon showers till middle of October are, more often than not, become a parting gift. Mumbai nearly goes dry for the next 6 months between November and April, unless some freak cyclonic storm invades Konkan coast during the post monsoon season.



City is currently witnessing spells along with thunder and lightining from south Mumbai to certain isolated places in the suburbs. Navi Mumbai too witnessed rains on Tuesday evening.

Mumbaikars continues to face a hot and humid climate on Tuesday morning and afternoon. However, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) in its 24-hour forecast has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the city and suburbs for the day.

Twitter was flooded with scenes of lighting and thundering hitting the city and giving relief to Mumbaikars from the October heat.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:34 PM IST