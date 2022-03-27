Watch videos and photos of today's Sunday Street Marathon organised by Mumbai Police

Mumbai's streets were filled with fun, laughter, and warmth today. As citizens participated in Sunday Streets Marathon arranged by CP of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey.
Mumbai Police appealed citizens to participate in their 'Sundaystreet' initiative which was arranged today between 06:00 AM to 10:00 AM.
Mumbaikars were seen performing various activities like cycling, jogging whereas some of them were also doing exercise. Large number of Mumbaikars came on the street and performed various acts like singing, performing martial arts. Many of them tweeted their photos and videos tagging Mumbai Police and also on social media.
Mumbai Police have also retweeted these posts and thanked Mumbaikars and encouraged them. CP Sanjay Pandey also participated in some in the event himself and also shared his movements on the Tweeter,
