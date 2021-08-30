Watch Video: Will Maharashtra follow Kerala's decision to impose night curfew, ahead of festival season?

Days after the Centre’s advisory to Maharashtra for the imposition of additional curbs ahead of Dahi Handi and Ganpati festival due to the possibility of a third wave of Covid-19, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the government was mulling a night curfew. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray would take a decision in this regard, Tope said.

Tope’s announcement came close on the heels of Kerala government’s decision to impose night curfew from 10pm to 6am from Monday in that state in the wake of the sharp rise in cases after Onam celebrations.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan had earlier advised that the state government should consider the imposition and enforcement of local restrictions in public celebrations of upcoming festivals, in view of concerns that such mass gatherings may turn into super-spreader Covid events.

Thackeray also warned that the government would impose a fresh lockdown in the wake of a rise in cases and if daily oxygen demand exceeded 700MT.

Published on: Monday,August 30, 2021, 01:46 PM IST