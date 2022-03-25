Watch video: Uddhav Thackeray tears into BJP for defaming Maharashtra, says not scared after provisional attachment of assets of his brother in law

Amid corruption charges by BJP and the actions by the central probe agencies, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday slammed the erstwhile ally BJP for being a pervert by indulging in the defaming of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders and their family members. CM clarified that he is not scared by ED's move to provisionally attach assets of his brother in law saying that he is prepared to face such actions.

He on behalf of Shiv Sainiks said he is prepared to be jailed but asked BJP to stop its campaign in a bid to gain power in Maharashtra. Thackeray during his reply to last week motion moved by the opposition in the state assembly strongly denied corruption charges levelled by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis in combating the coronavirus pandemic in Mumbai claiming that the Mumbai Model has been hailed globally. Thackeray said the BMC awarded contracts through short tenders as saving lives during the peak of COVID 19 was important. CM asked the opposition to point out shortcomings that can be removed but asked BJP to stop levelling allegations.

Further, Thackeray blamed the Centre for not leaving its claim on the Kanjurmarg land for the Metro 3 car shed despite pursuing it regularly. However, he clarified that the metro work has not been stopped but they were in progress. Other options for cr shed land are being explored. Thackeray also blamed the Centre for not handing over 45 acres of land to the state government which is causing delays in the commencement of Dharavi redevelopment. CM asked the urban development minister Eknath Shinde to constitute an inquiry into the escalation of cost in the Metro rail development in Mumbai during the Fadnavis led government.

CM questioned whether the Enforcement Directorate has become housemaid of BJP, especially in the wake of arrests of former home minister Anil Deshmukh and NCP Minister Nawab Malik. He lashed out at BJP for linking Malik and the MVA government in general with the underworld fugitive Dawood Irabhim claiming that it has been used for elections. Thackeray reminded that former state home minister and BJP leader Gopinath Munde had announced that Dawood would be brought to the state but it has not happened yet. ''President Barack Obama showed guts by deploying his armed forces in Pakistan to kill Al Qaida leader Osama bin Laden. Why similar guts were not shown to deal with Dawood?'' he asked without naming Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Thackeray also told the house Mudassir Lambe was elected on the Waqf Board when BJP led government was in power. The appointment letter was signed by former BJP minister Vinod Tawde in green ink. Tawde is now appointed as the national general secretary of BJP. Thackeray referred to the photograph of Lambe with Fadnavis during one felicitation.

Thackeray reiterated that he is Hindutvawadi claiming that he has not quit it. He recalled that after the demolition of Babfri mosque, it was Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray who came in open to save Hindus and never repented on it. Similarly, it was Balasaheb Thackeray who decided to remain with BJP which has been isolated then.

Thackeray said he will not tolerate the insult to the Chhatrapati Shivaji and blamed BJP for not allowing the Governor BS Koshyari to complete his speech during the joint sesion of the state legislature on the first day of the budget session.

Watch his full speech here:

Maharashtra State Legislative Assembly | Budget Session 2022 | Day 16 https://t.co/IQTye5XMbE — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) March 25, 2022

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:14 PM IST