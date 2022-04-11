e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Watch Video: Two women tourists die as ropeway cable breaks at Deoghar in Jharkhand

Watch Video: Two women tourists die as ropeway cable breaks at Deoghar in Jharkhand

As the cable car broke down, trolleys collided with the rocks, killing two and injuring over 50 more.

Law Kumar Mishra | Updated on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST

FPJ
FPJ
Advertisement

Two women tourists were killed at Trikuta hills in Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

Army, Indian Air Force and ITBP have been engaged to rescue about 100 other tourists trapped on the ropeway trolleys. Two helicopters of IAF have started operations to rescue tourists at 5 am on Monday.

The tourists were trapped in the trolleys since Saturday evening. A large number of tourists had gone to enjoy a ropeway trip running between three peaks of Trikuta hills.

As the cable car broke down, trolleys collided with the rocks, killing two and injuring over 50 more.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Jammu and Kashmir witnesses record tourist arrivals Jammu and Kashmir witnesses record tourist arrivals

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:44 AM IST