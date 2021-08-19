Watch video: Traffic snarls continue to choke Dahisar check naka, citizens irked

Advertisement

Traffic congestion and snarls are being witnessed at the entry-exit points of the city espescially at the Dahisar Check Naka which falls between Mira Bhayander and Dahisar limits. The toll plaza distinguishes the geographical boundaries of Mumbai Municipal Corporation limits and Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation limits.

With easing of restrictions amid pandemic, the travelling of people has increased again in the city. People residing in Mira Road, Bhayander and other areas towards Thane face several issues while travelling to Mumbai via the toll plaza.

Due to the toll plaza, citizens travelling from Mira Bhayander region have to daily wait for hours in 2-3 kms long traffic jams and vehicles have to daily pay Rs 80 both the time.

Take a look at this video:

Due to the ongoing Metro Line 9 and pillars coming up at the toll naka, the FASTag installation work has been delayed. Daily 4 lakh vehicles from both sides cross the Dahisar Toll Naka.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) a month ago had held a meeting with the MMRDA, Traffic Police over the congestion at Dahisar toll naka. Kamlakar Phand, Chief General Manager (Tolls), MSRDC said, it will take two months time as told by the Metro contractor and then only the FASTag lane conversion work can be initiated. Currently, with the available 28 hand guns the FASTag vehicles screening is being done. "This manual screening takes time. For car and small vehicles it is fine but for trucks and big commercial vehicles it becomes time consuming. Until the lanes are converted into FASTag with boom barriers the easy movement of vehicles is not possible.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 06:25 PM IST