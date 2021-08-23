e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:40 PM IST

Watch Video: Three arrested for assaulting vegetable vendor over renting shop in Mumbai's Matunga

FPJ Web Desk
Vegetable vendor beat up on busy street in Mumbai's Matunga | ANI

Mumbai: Three people have been arrested for beating up a vegetable vendor in Matunga, Mumbai.

One of the accused had taken the shop on rent and victim worked for him there. Later, victim himself took it on rent after speaking with the owner following which the accused beat him up, news agency ANI reported.

A video footage caught on a CCTV camera shows the three accused approaching the vendor at his shop. After what appears to be an argument, two of them make their way inside the shop and start thrashing the vendor.

The victim is seen apologizing to the assaulters, but to no avail, as they continue to beat him up indefinitely.

Watch the video of the incident here:

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 01:17 PM IST
