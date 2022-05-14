Watch Video: Thane's NCP unit protested against rising inflation

Thane: On Saturday, May 14 under the guidance of NCP senior leader and state housing minister Dr Jitendra Awhad, Anand Paranjape and NCP Women's wing chief Ritatai Jitendra Awhad, workers carried out an aggressive protest against the rising inflation at Court Naka in Thane.

Inflation has intensified over the past few months, with prices of many commodities, including petrol and diesel, rising steadily. The prices of gas cylinders for domestic and commercial use are also increasing. While the life of a common man has already become unbearable after the lockdown, now the government has also increased the price of domestic cylinders. The housewife's financial budget has collapsed due to the increase in the price of cylinders.

During the protest, the activists shouted slogans against the Modi government. Inflation, salary cuts, job cut fear is giving a headache to the common man, they claimed.

Ritatai Awhad speaking with the media said, "Earlier also too many protests took place over inflation but the government is not giving any attention. But now you don't even get kerosene to light the stove. The Ujwala scheme was much talked about. Posters can still be seen at petrol pumps. If the central government have any responsibility it should take down the posters. How many people got subsidies in Ujwala Yojana? They are all now cooking on the stove."

Without naming anyone from BJP Rita Awhad said, "These people have a habit of making dreamy announcements to gain popularity. New announcements are being made in every election. However, inflation is not ending. We are waiting for inflation to come down now. People have lost their jobs due to inflation and Corona. Small businesses have been hit hard. Parents can't afford to pay school fees for their children. The question for parents is how to educate their children and how to pay their bills."

Awhad further added, "If the central government did not take any concrete initiatives to bring down the rising inflation, then we will again protest aggressively."

#Thane's NCP unit protested against rising inflation today pic.twitter.com/N42Ig4prsX — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) May 14, 2022

Published on: Saturday, May 14, 2022, 10:41 PM IST