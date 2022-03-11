Watch video: Striking MSRTC workers gather for hearing; Bombay HC asks authority to not take action against employees till govt clears stand on merger

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers were present at the Bombay high court today for the hearing of the proposed merger demand after the committee stated that the demand was not feasible.

The MSRTC employees have been on strike since November last year, demanding the merger of the corporation with the state government, which will give them the status and benefits of government personnel.

During the hearing, the Bombay HC today directed the Maharashtra government to place on affidavit its stand on the merger of MSRTC with the state govt by March 22. Till then HC has asked MSRTC not to take action against the striking employees.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

State transport minister Anil Parab had earlier said that a committee that was set up to probe the issue had stated in its report the merger of the MSRTC with the state government was not feasible.

Though the state government has increased the salaries of MSRTC employees, they have refused to accept the hike and instead are demanded a merger.

Meanwhile, as the strike continues which began almost four months ago, the state council chairman Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar on Tuesday asked the state government to soon set up a committee of members from the ruling and opposition parties of both the houses of the legislature to hold talks with the striking employees sitting at Azad Maidan.

Nimbalkar’s announcement came days after the three-member committee headed by the former chief secretary ruled out the possibility of MSRTC’s merger with the state government. Transport Minister Anil Parab announced a committee will be soon established.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 04:10 PM IST