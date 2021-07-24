Watch video: Social distancing goes for toss at Malad's D-Mart; BMC seals store, seeks explanation from manager

Despite issuing various norms and rules, instances of violating COVID-19 protocols have been spotted frequently in Mumbai. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Saturday sealed D-Mart in Malad for violating covid norms as employees and customers were seen flouting social distancing.

The concerned manager has also been directed to serve a notice and submit an explanation within three days.

COVID-19 virus infection prevention measures are being implemented in the entire state including Mumbai.

Accodring to BMC, in this connection, during the investigation today, it was found that the measures were being violated in the D-Mart store located at Link Road in Malad. D-Mart staff, especially those at the bill counter, found that masks and gloves were not used. It was also observed that employees and customers were not following the rules of safe distance while working.

The Assistant Commissioner of P / North has also directed the concerned manager of D-Mart to issue a notice for breach of rules and submit an explanation within three days as to why the license should not be revoked.