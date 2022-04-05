Watch Video: 'Shoot me, or send me to jail', says Sanjay Raut after ED attaches properties linked to him

'I am not one to get scared, seize my property, shoot me, or send me to jail', said Sanjay Raut after ED has attached property linked to him ,reported ANI.

He added, 'I am Balasaheb Thackeray's follower and a Shiv Sainik, I will fight and expose everyone. I am not one to stay quiet, let them dance. The truth will prevail.'

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The ED has attached eight land parcels in Alibaug and a flat in Mumbai's Dadar suburb linked to Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut and his family under the anti-money laundering law, officials said on Tuesday.

The federal probe agency issued a provisional attachment under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) to freeze the land parcels (plots) and flat, they said.

The attachment is linked to a money laundering probe linked to a Rs 1,034 crore worth land 'scam' related to the re-development of a 'chawl' in Mumbai.

The ED had arrested Maharashtra-based businessman Pravin Raut in this case in February and later filed a chargesheet too.

The agency had also questioned Sanjay Raut's wife Varsha Raut last year in connection with another money laundering case linked to the PMC Bank fraud case and for her purported links with Pravin Raut's wife Madhuri.

(With inputs from PTI)

Advertisement

ALSO READ ED attaches properties belonging to Sanjay Raut's family in money laundering case

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 03:55 PM IST