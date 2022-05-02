Watch video: Sanjay Raut tweets old interview of LK Advani after Devendra Fadnavis says there was no Shiv Sena leader present during Babri demolition

A day after Devendra Fadnavis said that there was no Shiv Sena leader during the Babri demolition, Sanjay Raut posted a clip from LK Advani's old interview wherein he spoke on how he sent late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan to stop the demolition as people who were on the top of the mosque were Marathi.

He also posted clippings on Saamana on the participation of Sena workers in demolition and the movement.

Leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis (BJP) on Sunday slammed Shiv Sena, saying that people who are scared of removing loudspeakers from mosques are saying that they demolished Babri.

At the ‘’Booster Dose’’ rally in Mumbai yesterday, Fadnavis targeted Shiv Sena on the recent controversy over Azaan-Hanuman Chalisa. "People who're scared of removing loudspeakers from mosques are saying that they demolished the Babri Masjid. Devendra Fadnavis was a part of Babri Masjid's demolition. There was no Shiv Sena leader then. I don't consider it a mosque, it was just a structure," he said. Fadnavis went on to ask Shiv Sena ‘’Are you at the side of Ram or Ravana?’’

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 05:10 PM IST