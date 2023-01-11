WATCH VIDEO: Sacred Heart School's director and locals protest by sitting in mud on water-logged roads in Kalyan | FPJ

Thane: The administration of Sacred Heart School along with a few locals sat for a protest on the water-logged road outside the school premises on Tuesday, January 10 to highlight the pathetic condition of the road. Earlier on January 8, a 14-year-old student was injured after his mother's two-wheeler met with an accident due to a water-logged road.

Director of Sacred Heart School Albin Antony, along with local residents Vivek Gambhir Rao, Ashwin Bhoir, Ashfaq Shaikh and other villagers protested to draw the attention of the administration.

Luckily, there were no vehicles behind us: Woman whose two wheeler skidded

Anuja Salvi, mother of the 14-year-old student said, "After his baseball practice on Sunday while returning home, my two-wheeler skidded due to the muddy road and waterlogging. I lost balance and fell. Luckily, there were no vehicles behind us."

The incident occurred at Kalyan -Murbad National Highway 61

School director launched protest after accident of the student and his mother

Albin Antony said, "In order to wake up the administration about the bad roads in front of Sacred Heart School, I planned to protest by sitting on a water-logged road on January 22. Soon after knowing about the accident of a 14-year-old student of our school, I expressed concern over safety and decided to do it now. I don't know what authorities are doing about the bad roads."

Are the authorities waiting for any mishaps questioned Antony.

As per the locals from Kalyan, the three-kilometre stretch of the National Highway is in poor condition because of potholes and several portions have been dug up which leads to waterlogging.

Antony informed, "Last year too, the school staff staged a protest, initiating repairs of the road after the students were forced to walk to the institute due to heavy traffic congestion on the stretch."

The school administration and the locals have been demanding the speeding up of the concretisation.

"I have mailed the authority involved for the repair of this work several times and also in last three days mailed to all the authorities but received no response from them," said Antony.

NHAI executive engineer Jyoti Shinde said, "The notice has been already served to the contractor to look into the water-logged area and get it done. Also, the concretisation work of this particular stretch is underway. April is the deadline for the project and we are focusing on the completion of the work."