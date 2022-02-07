Watch Video: RPF staffer saves man from falling into gap between platform and train in Kalyan

It was a lucky escape for a man who was stopped from being pulled into the gap between a train and platform. The man fell from a train while boarding it at Kalyan railway station.

As he lost her balance and slipped off, he was saved by an RPF staffer from being pulled into the gap between the train and platform.

The name of the constable who saved the man is Sohanlal Etah.

Watch the video here:

कल्याण स्टेशन से ट्रेन संख्या 13202 DN रवाना होते समय में एक यात्री ट्रेन चढ़ने के प्रयास में गिर गया,आरपीएफ कांस्टेबल सोहनलाल ईटाह ने बाहर निकाल कर उस व्यक्ति की जान बचाने का सराहनीय कार्य किया।



यात्रियों से निवेदन है, चलती ट्रेन में चढ़ने/उतरने का प्रयास न करें।@RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/4LPiDARsLj — GM Central Railway (@GM_CRly) February 7, 2022

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:09 PM IST