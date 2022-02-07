e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 08:09 PM IST

Watch Video: RPF staffer saves man from falling into gap between platform and train in Kalyan

FPJ Web Desk
Watch Video: RPF staffer saves man from falling into gap between platform and train in Kalyan | File Photo

It was a lucky escape for a man who was stopped from being pulled into the gap between a train and platform. The man fell from a train while boarding it at Kalyan railway station.

As he lost her balance and slipped off, he was saved by an RPF staffer from being pulled into the gap between the train and platform.

The name of the constable who saved the man is Sohanlal Etah.

Watch the video here:

