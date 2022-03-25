Watch Video: RPF constable saves man from falling under moving train at Dadar station

Mumbai: Timely intervention by an alert constable of the Railway Protection Force (RPF) saved the life of a passenger who slipped and fell while getting off a moving local train at Mumbai's Dadar railway station on Friday.

The 30-second clip begins with the passenger falling off the moving train. As soon as the passenger falls on the platform, the RPF constable, Rituraj Rathod, springs into action and drags the man to safety.

The railway station's CCTV camera captured the RPF officer's swift action.

Time and again, with their alertness and courage, railway officials and station constables have saved many people's lives by rescuing them from falling under the train.



Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

ALSO READ WR’s RPF catches habitual thief at Andheri station with the help of CCTV surveillance

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 01:03 PM IST