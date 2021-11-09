Watch video: Rahibai Soma Popere honoured with Padma Shri award - All you need to know about the 'Seed Mother' from Maharashtra

Rahibai Soma Popere, a tribal farmer, received the Padma Shri Award, in the field of agriculture, from President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday.

Popere, also known as the 'seed mother', is a farmer from Mahadeo Koli, a tribal community from the Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra.

"President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Smt. Rahibai Soma Popere for Agriculture. Popularly known as 'Seed Mother', she is a tribal farmer from Mahadeo Koli, Tribal community from Ahmednagar district of Maharashtra," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

#RCF Congratulates, Ms. Rahibai Soma Popere of Kombhalne, Ahmednagar, Maharashtra, fondly known as "Seed Mother" on winning "Nari Shakti Puraskar".

The ceremony for presenting Padma awards was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Monday.

The Padma Awards are one of the highest civilian honours of India announced annually on the eve of Republic Day. The Awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher-order) and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognize achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

A total of 119 persons were conferred with Padma awards 2020 which include seven Padma Vibhushan awardees, 10 Padma Bhushan awardees and 102 Padma Shri awardees. 29 of the awardees are women, 16 posthumous awardees and one transgender awardee.

Published on: Tuesday, November 09, 2021, 11:24 AM IST