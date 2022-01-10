e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Novak Djokovic released from immigration detention after Australian court quashes visa cancellationStock markets open positive: Sensex crosses 60,000, Nifty past 17,900-markIndia reports 1,79,723 new COVID-19 cases, 146 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 4,033
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 03:23 PM IST

Watch video: Pushback tow tractor catches fire at Mumbai airport

The airport fire services were able to control the fire and avert what could have been a major accident.
FPJ Web Desk
Pushback tow tug catches fire at Mumbai airport | Screengrab

Pushback tow tug catches fire at Mumbai airport | Screengrab

Advertisement

A two tractor caught fire at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport on Monday. The airport fire services were able to control the fire and avert what could have been a major accident. No injuries or aircraft damage has been reported so far.

The aircraft was scheduled to take off for Jamnagar.The incident occurred when the pushback vehicle was getting attached to the Air India A320 aircraft.

"The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight has 85 passengers onboard. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal," Mumbai airport PRO said.

(More details awaited)

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Mumbai: 1 killed, 2 injured after gas leak incident at Ghatkopar west Mumbai: 1 killed, 2 injured after gas leak incident at Ghatkopar west
Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:54 PM IST
Advertisement