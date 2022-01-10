Watch video: Pushback tow tractor catches fire at Mumbai airport

A two tractor caught fire at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Airport on Monday. The airport fire services were able to control the fire and avert what could have been a major accident. No injuries or aircraft damage has been reported so far.

The aircraft was scheduled to take off for Jamnagar.The incident occurred when the pushback vehicle was getting attached to the Air India A320 aircraft.

"The Mumbai-Jamnagar flight has 85 passengers onboard. The fire was brought under control within 10 minutes. There is no harm to any person. All operations are normal," Mumbai airport PRO said.

(More details awaited)

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 02:54 PM IST