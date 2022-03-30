Watch video: Protest in Maharashtra's Rajapur over multi-billion dollar refinery project

Maharashtra: Villagers took out a 'morcha' (rally) in Rajapur against the proposed multi-billion dollar mega refinery project at Barsu village.

This comes after Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray's announcement that the refinery will come up in the Konkan region.

Villagers took out morcha in Rajapur against the proposed mega refinery project at Barsu village

This comes after .@AUThackeray

announcement that refinery will come up in the Konkan region

.@fpjindia pic.twitter.com/I4wBTrjtAN — Sanjay Jog (@SanjayJog7) March 30, 2022

Aaditya Thackeray on Tuesday said the planned multi-billion dollar refinery project in the Konkan region will come up only after the locals are consulted and their consent is obtained.

Speaking to people in coastal Ratnagiri, he also said the project will not be built at Nanar in the district, its original site.

"There are two opinions (for and against) about the refinery. It is not going to happen at Nanar, but wherever it comes up in Ratnagiri.there are two-three important points," Thackeray said.

"The most important thing is that the project is discussed and local people are taken into confidence," he added.

"The second thing is what will Project Affected People get, and their relocation. The third thing is ensuring that local persons, women get jobs," the minister said.

"If that is going to happen, only then we will bring the project here," Thackeray added.

He also said that a company which is setting up plants in the region "should talk to the locals." The companies should present the facts and only after winning people's confidence the project will be implemented, he said.

"We will go ahead only if locals give a go-ahead. I can assure that," Thackeray added.

The Shiv Sena, headed by Aaditya's father and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, has been opposed to the refinery project in Ratnagiri district on the ground that locals are against it.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had reportedly stated on Sunday that there was hope for revival of the project as the Maharashtra government seemed to be changing its mind about it.

The nearly USD 60 billion project is to be jointly constructed by Saudi Aramco and the UAE's Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC).

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:14 AM IST