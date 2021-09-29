Watch video: Over 40,000 potholes filled in Mumbai so far, says BMC chief Iqbal Singh Chahal

Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Tuesday ordered officials to fill all potholes on a war footing in the next two to three weeks.

Chahal said since April 2021, the administration has completed more than 40,000 potholes on all roads in the Mumbai metropolis.

"However, continuous rains over the last few days and increased traffic on the roads have led to a resurgence of potholes," he said.

He said that the filling of the pits at the war level should be started jointly by all the administrative department offices and the road department.

Chahal directed the officials to visit the areas in their ward and to ensure pits are filled on priority on the same day.

He also ordered to implement joint action program for pest control, solid waste management and conservation departments for control of water-borne diseases.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will hold a meeting on Wednesday evening for assessing the situation of roads in Maharashtra.

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 03:18 PM IST