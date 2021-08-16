Watch video: Now Mumbaikars can enjoy strolls at gardens, sea fronts till 10pm

BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation has informed that the grounds, gardens, beaches and sea fronts in the city will remain open from 6 am to 10 pm.

All public gardens, playgrounds, chowpatties and beaches in Mumbai will now remain open from 6 am to 10 pm as part of fresh relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions, municipal commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said on Monday.

However, COVID-19 regulations like social distancing, use of mask will be compulsary.

All other guidelines issued by the state government on August 11 will be effective till the next order, the BMC said.

Under the modified 'Break the Chain' guidelines issued on August 11, the state government had given powers to local authorities to decide about opening the public gardens, playgrounds and beaches.

On Sunday, Mumbai reported 267 new cases of coronavirus, which took the city's infection count to 7,39,336, while four deaths pushed the toll to 15,989, civic authorities said.

For the last one week, the number of new cases in the metropolis have remained under 300.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 16, 2021, 03:17 PM IST