Mumbai: Nawab Malik receives precaution dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik on Monday received his precaution dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at the BKC Jumbo vaccination centre.

According to reports, Malik received a booster jab of the Covishield vaccine.

Malik urged the Central Government to allow beneficiaries to either show their Aadhar card or vaccine certificate while taking their precautionary dose, considering most of them might have changed their mobile number.

“I have taken my precautionary dose today and I urged citizens who are eligible for precautionary dose should take it as soon as possible. Moreover, the centre should make some changes in the CoWin app so as to allow beneficiaries to show either their Aadhar Card or vaccine certificate,” Malik said.

The administration of 'precaution dose' of COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare, frontline workers and those above 60 years in the country is set to begin on Monday.

The online registration for 'precaution dose' on the Co-WIN platform began on Friday (January 8). All HCWs, FLWs and citizens aged 60 years or above with comorbidities will be able to access the vaccination for precaution dose through their existing Co-WIN account. The precaution dose can only be taken after 9 months i.e., 39 weeks from the date of administration of 2nd dose.

The Ministry of Health and Welfare has recommended that precaution dose for healthcare workers, frontline workers and senior citizens with co-morbidities will be the same as given previously. It had also informed that the senior citizens with co-morbidities will not be required to produce a doctor's certificate or prescription at the time of administration of the precaution dose.

Eligibility of beneficiaries for the precaution dose will be based on the date of administration of 2nd dose as recorded in the Co-WIN system. Co-WIN system will send SMS to such beneficiaries for availing the precaution dose when the dose becomes due. Registration and appointment services can be accessed through both, the online and the onsite modes. The details of the administration of the precaution dose will be suitably reflected in the vaccination certificates.

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya informed that reminder SMS have been sent to more than 1 crore health and frontline workers and 60+ citizens for their precaution dose.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 01:11 PM IST