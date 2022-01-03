Watch video: Nawab Malik hails Centre's decision to repatriate Sameer Wankhede in DRI but announces his fight against farjiwada will continue

NCP Chief Spokesman and Minority Affair Minister Nawab Malik, who made series if allegations against NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede after Aryan Khan case for his alleged involvement in extortion, ransom and registration of fake cases, has welcomed the Centre’s decision to repatriate Wankhede in Directorate of Revenue Intelligence. However, he said his fight against the wrongdoings (farjiwada) by Wankhede and NCB in general will continue.

Malik on Monday filed a complaint to the Vigilance department of Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIT) against Wankhede saying that "Wankhede is holding a Permit Room and Bar License in his name from 1997 onwards till date.

"Wankhede is holding a Permit Room & Bar License in his name from 29th Oct 1997 onwards till date," reads the letter The complaint further read, "Is a Central govt servant eligible to hold and operate a Permit Room and Bar License in his name? Please take a note of facts, of administrative misconducts and conduct proper Inquiry in the matter."

‘’The central government took the right decision. After coming to NCB, many good people were wrongly imprisoned for forgery. Wankhede submitted a fake certificate to get a job. All of these cases revealed that he had obtained a bar license when he was minor. Apart from this, two SITs are investigating the ransom case,’’ said Malik. He revealed that he has a reply after lodging a complaint with the Delhi Vigilance Committee against Wankhede in connection with bar license. ‘’At first glance, it is clear that Wankhede has violated the service code. I will continue to pursue this matter and other cases too even though Wankhede has been repatriated to DRI,’’ he noted.

Malik alleged that Wankhede was born a Muslim but got his job in the Scheduled Castes quota by obtaining a bogus caste certificate. Wankhede, however, denied the allegation and his father filed a defamation suit against Malik.

Two SITs are investigating the Aryan Khan case and if there is any problem, it will be questioned. Prabhakar Sahil, one of the witnesses, has given all the information through an affidavit. Therefore, these two SITs will properly investigate and take action, said Malik.

On Sunday, Malik had alleged that influential state BJP leaders were lobbying with the union home ministry for Wankhede’s extension. He had claimed that Wankhede was deliberately planting some news and also saying that he did not want extension. Malik had sought the information from DG NCB whether Wankhede, whose term expired on December 31, 2021, has been given further extension or not.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 03, 2022, 08:46 PM IST