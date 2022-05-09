Watch video: Navneet Rana calls Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut 'parrot', says 'will file FIR against him for 'bury' remark

In her ongoing heated battle against Shiv Sena led Maharashtra government, Amrvatai MP Navneet Rana on Monday called Sanjay Raut 'parrot' adding that she will file a First Information Report (FIR) against the Sena MP for allegedly saying that he will bury her 20-feet deep.

A day after getting discharge from Lilavati Hospital, Navneet Rana was talking to the reporters where she said, "Was openly threatened by a goon-like MP...I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep..."

Targetting Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray today, the MP said, the CM "who back-stabbed the BJP", should not talk and teach the Ranas about principles.

On May 4, a special court here while granting bail to the Navneet Rana and her husband Ravi said that the duo shall not commit a similar offence while on bail, and not address the press on any subject related to the case.

Earlier in the day, the MP-MLA couple said they will approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to raise the issue of their alleged ill-treatment by Maharashtra authorities when the couple was in jail recently.

The couple was arrested on April 23 by the Mumbai police after they announced that they would recite 'Hanuman Chalisa' outside CM Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' here, which had angered workers of the Shiv Sena, Thackeray's party, leading to tension.

They walked out of jail on May 5 following which Navneet Rana was admitted to a private hospital.

#WATCH | ...Was openly threatened by a goon-like MP...I will go and file FIR against 'Popat' like Sanjay Raut who said that he will bury me 20-feet deep...: Navneet Rana, Independent MP from Amravati, Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/jzeKCQSjdJ — ANI (@ANI) May 9, 2022

"We are going to Delhi today and meet all the leaders who respect women. I am going to meet the prime minister, (Union) home minister and Lok Sabha Speaker and tell them how we were ill-treated from a lockup to jail. I am going to complain about it," said Navneet Rana, who was flanked by her husband.

She said CM Thackeray should learn how to run the state from his predecessor and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.

"Devendra Fadnavis ji also ran the government for five years, but he was not this shrewd. Thackeray should learn from Devendra sahab how to run Maharashtra (government) and with what sentiments," she said.

Ravi Rana, the MLA from Badnera in Amravati, also hit out at CM Thackeray over the Brihamumbai Municipal Corporation issuing a notice to the housing society where they live in suburban Khar here following a complaint of illegal construction.

You (the CM) can send Raut and (another Shiv Sena leader and state minister) Anil Parab, your right and left (hands), who are sitting idle. You can send them to take the measurements (of the house) if there is any problem. We will welcome them," the MLA said.

(with agency inputs)

Published on: Monday, May 09, 2022, 03:50 PM IST