Watch Video: Mumbai woman attempts suicide on camera, alleges harassment by BJP MLA Ameet Satam

A purported video of a woman attempting suicide has surfaced on social media on Friday. The one and half minute clip shared by Maharashtra Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant showed the woman, who identified herself as Rekha Pardeshi, blaming Juhu Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane and BJP MLA Ameet Satam andJuhu Senior Inspector Shashikant Mane and BJP MLA Ameet Satam and Shiv sainik Sanjay Manaji Kadam for constant harassment.

The woman can be seen consuming some liquid, on the looks of it which seems like phenyl. Pardeshi further alleged that the said men harrassed her and her family. She said, " I, Rekha Pardeshi, am attempting suicide. The police has troubled and harassed me over the past days. They have registered a false case against my children".

Later, the lady consumes the poison and seems to lose consciousness.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(details awaited)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Navi Mumbai: Pediatrics dies by suicide in Sanpada

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 06:35 PM IST