Watch video: Mumbai Police seize loudspeakers from MNS office; Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others detained

Mumbai Police on Tuesday seize loudspeakers from Maharashtra Navnirman Sena's office in Chandivali and detained party's unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali along with others. The city police has also issued notices to at least 100 people, including MNS leaders Nitin Sardesai and Bala Nandgaonkar, under section 149 of the CrPC for preventing cognizable offences.

The move comes after MNS chief Raj Thackeray at a rally in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city on May 1 asked people to play Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers there were not removed.

Notably, the Aurangabad police today has also registered a case against MNS chief Raj Thackeray, days after he called for "silencing" loudspeakers atop mosques.The city Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act.

The DGP's office also said that notices under CrPC section 149 were issued against 13,054 people across the state, including MNS workers.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Mumbai Police seize loudspeakers from MNS office and detain party's Chandivali unit chief Mahendra Bhanushali and others. pic.twitter.com/irR9Y9nQJ6 — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2022

Considering the law and order situation in the state capital Mumbai, the city police have issued notices under the CrPC section 149 to at least 100 people under zone 5, which includes Dadar, Matunga, Shivaji Park and Dharavi areas.

The Shivaji Park police issued notices to 12 people, including MNS functionaries Nitin Sardesai, Bala Nandgaokar, Sandeep Deshpande, Sukumar Killedar and others. Besides, 15 people were issued notices in Dadar area, the official said.

The central Mumbai is considered a stronghold of the MNS, and police are taking all precautions to avoid any untoward situation in the area, he said.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques.

Earlier on Tuesday, Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil, DGP Seth and senior police officials reviewed the law-and-order situation in the backdrop of the MNS chief's deadline.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 04:58 PM IST