Watch Video: Mumbai locals to ply from August 15 for fully vaccinated citizens; follow these steps to avail your train pass

The BMC is launching the process to issue the season tickets (passes) for local train travel on Wednesday for the fully vaccinated citizens. Double-jabbed? Here’s how you can get your pass.

# From 7 AM TO 11 AM EVERY DAY, at 53 railway stations covering WESTERN, CENTRAL MAIN AND HARBOUR LINES, 358 HELP DESKS will be set up. 276 ticket counters at WESTERN RAILWAY STATIONS and 341 counters on CENTRAL RAILWAY’S suburban network will also be a part of the process.

# WHAT YOU NEED: 14-DAY GAP after the second dose of vaccine; PRINTOUT of the SECOND DOSE CERTIFICATE, PHOTO ID.

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 02:37 PM IST