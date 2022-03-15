Watch video: Mukesh Ambani's grandson makes school debut

Mukesh Ambani’s first grandson – Prithvi Ambani made his school debut at his parent’s alma mater, Sunflower Nursery School, Malabar Hill. Son of Akash and Shloka was seen making an early entry into his school life to get a “normal” upbringing which can be tough to achieve given his surname and status.

In visuals doing rounds on the internet, the young school goer can be seen in the arms of his mother. According to reports, Prithvi's parents too studied in the same school. "Prithvi Ambani is going to be educated in India and therefore, sending him to where Akash and Shloka studied at Sunflower School in Malabar Hill was a unanimous call to ensure their youngest member gets a grounded, safe, secure but quality education and learning environment," suggested reports.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:36 PM IST