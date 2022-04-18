Watch video: MSF staff saves passenger’s life as he slips from moving train at Kalyan Station

An MSF staffer saved the life of a passenger as he slipped from a train at Kalyan Station today.

MSF staff Roshan Jadhav, posted on station duty, saw that a person was being dragged from the train. He then quickly pulled and saved the man from coming under the train.

The man has been identified as Pawan Ashok Upadhyay (33) from Mustafabad Saraiya, Sultanpur, Uttar Pradesh. There was no serious injury to the said person and minor scratches were treated.

Watch the video here:

#Kalyan: MSF staff saves a passenger’s life as he slips from a moving train pic.twitter.com/QGzWD3Oozd — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) April 18, 2022

