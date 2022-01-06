e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 09:33 PM IST

Watch video: Massive fire breaks out at garment warehouse in Bhiwandi

FPJ Web Desk
A massive fire broke out at a warehouse in Bhiwandi on Thursday, December 6, no casualties have been reported so far. A garment warehouse - Indian Corporation in Dapoda village, near Mankoli Naka at around 7:35 pm.

Fire brigade were rushed to the spot of incident to douse the fire.

A jumbo water tank has also been deployed by officials at the spot around 8:15 pm.

