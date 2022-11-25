e-Paper Get App
Watch Video: Maratha Mahasangh protest against Karnataka CM Bommai in Pune, paint messages on buses

The protest was staged over his statement on the Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, November 25, 2022, 03:21 PM IST
article-image
Maratha Mahasangh paint messages on buses | Admin
Pune: Members of the Maratha Mahasangh have painted 'Jai Maharashtra' messages on buses operating between Maharashtra and Karnataka, to protest Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai's remarks on the border dispute between the two states.

A group of members of Maratha Mahasangh were seen writing words like 'Jahir Nishedh' and 'Jai Maharashtra' with black paint on a Nippani-Aurangabad bus in Pune district on Thursday.

They stood in front of the bus operating under the Karnataka State Road Transport and shouted slogans against Bommai.

article-image

Bommai's words spark controversy

"Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has made a provocative statement on the Karnataka Maharashtra border issue and his dream will never come true. Our government is committed to protecting the country's land, water and borders," Bommai tweeted on Wednesday evening.

Bommai had earlier said that the border row has become a political tool in Maharashtra, and any party in power will raise the issue for political purposes. "My government is capable of protecting the borders of Karnataka and has taken steps also," Bommai had said.

Earlier, Bommai claimed that some villages in Maharashtra's Sangli district, which are having a water crisis passed a resolution seeking their merger with Karnataka.

However, the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister denied the claims and said that no such village has sought a merger with Karnataka in recent times.

