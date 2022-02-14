Watch Video: Maharashtra Nashabandi Mandal organize a unique anti-addiction rally at Mumbai's Marine Drive

Maharashtra Nashabandi Mandal on Monday organized a unique anti-addiction rally and urged people to be free from any addiction.

The rally was organized at the Marine drive area in Mumbai.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Marine drive is a very popular hang-out place for the people of Mumbai. People come here to spend their evening viewing sunsent along the sea shore also the morning enthusiasts who come for walk or running.

The Maharashtra Nashabandi Mandal is the only subsidiary body working through the state government to implement the government's de-addiction policy. The organization works to ensure that future generations in the state do not become addicted.

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, February 14, 2022, 07:35 PM IST