Watch video: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates bridge in remote tribal village of Nashik

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated a bridge in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik.

Earlier, people used a makeshift bamboo bridge risking their lives. He also inaugurated a tap water project in the village and had a discussion with the local women.



#WATCH | Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated a bridge and interacted with locals in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik earlier today pic.twitter.com/aPdI2iYOkN — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:22 PM IST