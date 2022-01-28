Watch video: Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurates bridge in remote tribal village of Nashik

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated a bridge in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik.
Earlier, people used a makeshift bamboo bridge risking their lives. He also inaugurated a tap water project in the village and had a discussion with the local women.
#WATCH | Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray inaugurated a bridge and interacted with locals in Shendripada, a remote tribal village in Nashik earlier today pic.twitter.com/aPdI2iYOkN— ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2022
(With inputs from ANI)
Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 04:22 PM IST
