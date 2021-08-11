Watch video: Long queues seen at railway stations as process to issue train passes begins in Mumbai

As the process to issue passes for local train travel began today, long queues were seen outside the booking offices at railway stations in Mumbai.

Long queues were witnessed outside Borivali station, while few people were seen at Virar station.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday had said that the process to issue passes for travel by local trains in the Mumbai region for those who have taken both doses of COVID-19 vaccines will begin at railway stations from Wednesday.

The passes will be issued after verification of the vaccination status, the BMC said in a release. The BMC release said those who want to purchase a pass are required to carry a hard copy of the COVID-19 vaccination final certificate and a photo ID for verification.

"Those eligible after verification will be allowed to travel from August 15, 2021 onwards," the release said, adding a total of 358 help desks will be set up at 53 railway stations falling under the BMC's jurisdiction.

Besides, help desks will be set up at 56 suburban stations falling in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (outside BMC limits) by the respective authorities, it said. The civic body said the help desks will be operational in two consecutive sessions from 7 am to 11 pm.

The BMC warned that strict legal action will be taken if fake vaccination certificates are produced to obtain passes. As to making the facility available online, the process of creating an app for it was going on, the BMC said.

"The process of making this facility available online is underway. But it may take a little more time," it said.

"The offline process of issuing monthly season passes will continue on all seven days of the week till further orders and therefore people need not rush to the railway stations," the civic body said. If a person does not have even one of the two documents -- vaccination certificate and photo ID -- she or he will be denied entry at the railway station, it added.

Here are some visuals from railway stations in Mumbai:

Photo Credit: BL Soni

Photo Credit: BL Soni

Photo Credit: BL Soni

Photo Credit: Kaiwant Shah

Photo Credit: Kaiwant Shah

Published on: Wednesday,August 11, 2021, 08:43 AM IST