Watch Video: Leopard attacks woman at Aarey

Mumbai: A 55-year-old woman suffered facial injuries when a leopard pounced upon her on Wednesday evening in Aarey Milk Colony in Goregaon (E). The incident happened around 7.45pm in Unit 6 of Aarey and was captured on a CCTV camera. The footage of the incident shows the leopard lurking in the shadows while a woman is seated in the courtyard of a house.

When the leopard pounced on her, the woman identified as Nirmaladevi Singh fought off the big cat with a stick. The leopard attacked her twice before she could cry for help. The locals immediately rushed towards Singh.

Singh has sustained injuries on her right cheek and was taken to the hospital, where she is reportedly out of danger.

This is the third leopard attack incident of the week.

Watch Video:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:48 PM IST