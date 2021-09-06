Watch Video: Leopard and cat face off after falling into well in Nashik

A cat and a leopard came face to face in Nashik after the latter fell down a well while chasing the former.

"The leopard fell in the well while chasing the cat. It was later rescued and released in its natural habitat," says Pankaj Garg, Deputy Conservator of Forests, West Nashik Division.

A video of the incident was captured on camera.

The footage begins with the leopard landing inside the well with a loud splash. He then steadily inches towards the cat before making a sudden leap forward after which the cat is seen balancing itself on two feet.

Published on: Monday, September 06, 2021, 02:53 PM IST