Watch Video: Lakes Modak-Sagar and Tansa, supplying water to Mumbai, overflows due to heavy rains

As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, the water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis has increased to 53.86 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.

Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 28.77 percent of total capacity.



Incessant rains continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the city and suburbs might witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers. Spells of heavy rainfall are expected at some isolated places.

Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.

With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.

IMD had earlier placed Mumbai on a "yellow alert" after it predicted intense to very intense rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigar districts on Wednesday.

Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday.