Watch Video: Lakes Modak-Sagar and Tansa, supplying water to Mumbai, overflows due to heavy rains

Mumbai: Modak-Sagar & Tansa lakes, which supply water to Mumbai, started overflowing early morning today, city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed on Thursday.
Two gates of Modak-Sagar lake and one gate of Tansa lake have been opened. Out of 7 lakes supplying water to Mumbai, 4 lakes have started flowing completely this rainy season, BMC said.
As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and its suburbs, the water level in seven reservoirs supplying drinking water to the metropolis has increased to 53.86 percent due to the rains in the catchment area over the past few days.
Same time last year, the level in the lakes was 28.77 percent of total capacity.
Incessant rains continued to batter Mumbai and adjoining areas on Thursday. India Meteorological Department (IMD) states that the city and suburbs might witness moderate to heavy rainfall/thundershowers. Spells of heavy rainfall are expected at some isolated places.
Several parts of Mumbai were waterlogged on Thursday morning as the heavy rainfall continued overnight in the city.
With this, Railways halted Mumbai local train service between Umbermali and Kasara.
IMD had earlier placed Mumbai on a "yellow alert" after it predicted intense to very intense rains in Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigar districts on Wednesday.
Amid rainfall, high tide was witnessed in the Marine Drive area in Mumbai on Thursday.
The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has deployed nine rescue teams in Maharashtra, including four in Mumbai, after heavy rains caused flooding in some coastal areas of the state on Thursday.
Mumbai, its neighbouring Thane and Palghar and other districts in the Konkan region have been witnessing heavy downpour since the last few days, leading to inundation at several places and disruption of rail and road transport services. Water level of many rivers has risen and crossed the danger mark at some places.
An official statement issued by the NDRF said four of its teams have been deployed in Mumbai, and one each in Thane and Palghar districts.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)