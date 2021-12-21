Watch video l Pune: Army Chief MM Naravane inducts indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has inducted the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in Pune today.

"The induction of these indigenous equipment (AERVs) will give a boost to operations especially on the western front and an imp step towards the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in manufacturing defence equipment," Naravane was quoted as saying by ANI.



#WATCH Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane inducts the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in Pune pic.twitter.com/mwDBazHiBL — ANI (@ANI) December 21, 2021

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:38 PM IST