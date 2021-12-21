e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:38 PM IST

Watch video l Pune: Army Chief MM Naravane inducts indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles

FPJ Web Desk
Watch video l Pune: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane inducts first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles | ANI

Watch video l Pune: Indian Army Chief MM Naravane inducts first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicles | ANI

Advertisement

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane has inducted the first set of indigenously developed next-generation Armoured Engineer Reconnaissance Vehicle and other equipment into the Corps of Engineers, at Bombay Engineering Group (BEG) in Pune today.

"The induction of these indigenous equipment (AERVs) will give a boost to operations especially on the western front and an imp step towards the 'AatmaNirbhar Bharat' in manufacturing defence equipment," Naravane was quoted as saying by ANI.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 05:38 PM IST
Advertisement